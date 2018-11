895 Prisoners From DPR And LPR Want To Ukraine - Denisova

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Liudmyla Denisova states that a total of 895 prisoners kept in penitentiary establishments in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) have requested their transfer to the Ukraine-controlled territory.

The ombudsperson said this at a roundtable, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She said that militants and Russian military used the prisoners as free workforce and soldiers for military units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office has found out that one of the prisoners transferred from the DPR to Ukraine on February 7, 2018 appeared to have been converted by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB).