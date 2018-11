NACB Launches Investigation Into Alleged Abuse Of Office By Ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk And Justice Minister P

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon abuse of office by former prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and justice minister Pavlo Petrenko.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from respective reply from the NACB.

No further information has been provided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has obliged the NACB to open a criminal case against former prime minister Yatsenyuk and minister Petrenko suspected of embezzlement of state funds and money laundering.