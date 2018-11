Considering the fact that the United Nations refund the usage of property provided by contributing countries, United Nations representatives regularly verify the availability and suitability of material declared as being used by national contingents to carry out tasks ofpeacekeeping missions.

Therefore, the United Nations pays millions of dollars to the Ukrainian budget eachmonth for the service, performed by 18 separate helicopter detachment in DR Congo. For example, the reimbursement for MI-24 helicopters contributed by Ukraine is made on the basis of a fixed rental rate of 1 million US dollars per month. The use of Mi-8 is reimbursed in the amount of 3900 US dollars per flying hour (for reference: the 8th rotation of 18 separate helicopter detachment carried out nearly 1200 flying hours while performing its tasks by Mi-8 helicopters). The corresponding reimbursements are made for the entire range of material assets that Ukraine has involved to the tasks of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in DR Congo, ranging from automotive and special vehicles, eachused item of ammunition, to fire extinguishers and furniture.

Thus, in 2018, due to participation in peacekeeping operations, the state budget of Ukraine was replenished by more than half a billion UAH. Most of these funds will be put into the budget of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and will be spent on the needs of the front.

Providing multi-million dollar payouts, the UN is very pedantic about controlling the availability and proper state of material and technical equipment of national contingents. Accordingly, the inspection of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in DR Congo carried out a thorough examination of 18 separate helicopter detachment. According to themembers of inspection, Ukraine continues to adhere strictly to its commitments to the international community and complies with all the requirements of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the United Nations and the Government of Ukraine.

The assistant commander of the 18th separate helicopter detachment on communications with mass media, 1st Lieutenant Andrii Ostapiuk.