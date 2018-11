Law Enforcement Officials Detain MP Palamarchuk’s Ex-Aide Pavlovskyi On Suspicion Of Involvement In Handziuk M

Law enforcement officials have detained Ihor Pavlovskyi, a former aide to Member of Parliament Mykola Palamarchuk (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction), on suspicion of involvement in the murder of Kateryna Handziuk, the acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and an anti-corruption activist.

A law-enforcement source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

Pavlovskyi was detained in Kherson on November 10.

He is suspected of committing the murder.

A court authorized Pavlovskyi’s arrest without bail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Palamarchuk has denied any involvement in the murder of Handziuk.

Citing sources, the mass media recently reported that Palamarchuk’s aide Pavlovskyi was involved in the Handziuk murder case.

According to the media reports, Pavlovskyi transferred money to the organizers of the activist’s murder.

Assailants poured hydrochloric acid on Handziuk in downtown Kherson on November 4. She later died in hospital.