Source: NACB Closes Case Involving Payment Of USD 600,000 By Poroshenko For Meeting With Trump

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has closed the criminal proceedings involving the payment of USD 600,000 to United States President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen by President Petro Poroshenko to arrange a meeting between Poroshenko and Trump.

A source in the Prosecutor General's Office disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, the case was closed on November 5.

"Not a single investigative action was taken in three months of investigation," he said.

According to the source, the case was opened in August based on a statement filed by Member of Parliament Vitalii Kupryi (independent).

According to the statement, Poroshenko paid Trump’s lawyer Cohen an initial installment of USD 600,000 to arrange a meeting with him.

The case was opened under Article 369 of the Ukrainian Penal Code (giving undue advantage).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the BBC reported that Poroshenko paid Trump's lawyer at least USD 400,000 for his meeting with Trump.