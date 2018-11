UkrGasVydobuvannya Asks Court To Order Cabinet To Pay UAH 56.8 Billion As Compensation For It Depriving Of Opp

The UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas company has asked the Kyiv Economic Court to order the Cabinet of Ministers to pay it a compensation of UAH 56.797 billion for depriving the company of the opportunity to sell natural gas at market prices by imposing a public service obligation on it.

This is stated in a court ruling dated October 5 in the register of court decisions, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Consideration of the relevant lawsuit was scheduled for November 9, but its outcome has not yet been made public.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company has asked the Kyiv Economic Court to order the Cabinet of Ministers to pay it a compensation of UAH 6.6 billion.

UkrGasVydobuvannya’s profit increased by UAH 18,552,909 million or 2.6-fold to UAH 30,472.509 million in 2017, compared with 2016.

UkrGasVydobuvannya’s net revenue from sale of products and services increased by 36.4% or UAH 20,051.075 million to UAH 75,092.221 million in 2017, compared with 2016.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest state gas producer in Ukraine. According to a Cabinet of Ministers resolution, the company is obliged to sell all the gas it produces to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company to be used for meeting the needs of households.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company owns 100% of the shares in UkrGasVydobuvannya.