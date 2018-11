The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has begun a complete verification of the electronic declarations of Mykhailo Zhurovskyi, a rector of the National Technical University of Ukraine "Ihor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute".

The NACP's press-service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the meeting on Monday, November 12, the Agency decided to start full verification of declarations submitted by nine persons, and also approved results of the verification of 10 declaration subjects.

The NACP started full verification of Zhurovskyi's declarations for 2016 and 2017, as well as the declarations of Ihor Kotsan, a rector of the Lesia Ukrainka East European National University, and Yaroslav Hatsalo, the president of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences.

Earlier media reported that Zhurovskyi did not declare his spouse's business in Montenegro and property in the U.S.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state defense concern elected Zhurovskyi as the chairperson.