The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has announced the victory of Denis Pushilin at the republic's head election on November 11, and the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) - Leonid Pasechnik.

This follows from the statements by Central Election Commissions of the self-proclaimed republics, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, President Petro Poroshenko said results of so-called elections in DPR and LPR would not be recognized by anyone.

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron consider the elections to be illegal and not in line with the Minsk agreements.