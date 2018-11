The Central Election Commission of Ukraine states that the elections conducted in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) were illegal.

Press service of the CEC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the CEC said it denied any legal consequences of the said elections and noted that any elections had to be conducted in compliance with the Ukrainian legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Paris (France) on November 11, President Petro Poroshenko, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron discussed the elections in the DPR and LPR.

Poroshenko said that results of the November 11 elections in Donbas would not be recognized by anyone.