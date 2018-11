Court Orders Return Of Krysin From Penal Colony To Lukianivka Remand Prison

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered return of Yurii Krysin, the leader of a group of "thugs for hire" (Titushki) who was sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in the murder of journalist Viacheslav Veremyi of the Visti newspaper, from a penal colony in Donetsk region to Kyiv (Lukianivka) remand prison.

Veremyi’s widow Svitlana Kirilash announced this on her Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, Judge Olena Kurova of the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv, who is considering a case involving an attack on a gasoline filling station in Kyiv, ordered the defendant to be returned to the Lukianivka remand prison.

The next court session on this case will take place on December 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Krysin was transferred to a correctional colony in Toretsk (Donetsk region) on October 8.

Kyiv Appeal Court decided on June 13 to overturn the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to hand Krysin a four-year suspended prison sentence for his involvement in the murder of Veremyi and sentenced him to five years in prison.