SBU Promulgates Russia-Prepared Results Of Elections Scheduled In DPR And LPR For November 11

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has promulgated Russia-prepared results of the elections scheduled in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for November 11.

Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the data we have in possession they faked 55% for Pushilin in DPR and 63% for Pasechnik in LPR. The turnout is going to be 70%," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Turchynov, states that all the persons involved in organizing and holding of so-called elections in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) on November 11 will be brought to responsibility.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) states that the Russian Federation is not considering any joining of the territories of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) to its territory.

According to the SBU, Russia plans to make these territories join Ukraine for its further federalization.

Hrytsak said that the Ukraine's federalization plan was launched by the Russian authorities back in September 2013 through organization of Open Confederation of European and Asian Peoples international public movement.

Members of the organization were all the leaders of separatist movements in Ukraine, including Alexandr Zakharchenko.

The SBU has also found out that on January 1, 2014, there were a total of 670 pro-Russian organizations operating in Ukraine while most of them are still operating due to imperfection of the Ukrainian legislation.

Hrytsak notes that separatist movements in Ukraine are coordinated by a representative of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, Maxim Poliakov codenamed Poliarnik [stands for polar explorer].