Handziuk's Assassination And Other Crimes Against Activists In Ukraine Must Be Investigated - European Commiss

European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn states that the assassination of anticorruption activist / acting office manager of the Kherson Civil City Council, Kateryna Handziuk, and other crimes against activists in Ukraine must be investigated.

Mr. Hahn has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I spoke to #civilsociety representatives in my 1st meeting in @Ukraine tonight. The murder of K #Handziuk and all crimes against activists must be prosecuted. There won't be a stable, modern, prosperous #Ukraine without a strong #RuleOfLaw and independent judicial institutions," his twit says.

European Commissioner Hahn arrived in Ukraine on official visit on November 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 8-9, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn plans to meet with President Petro Poroshenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman, Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin and Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau Artem Sytnik.