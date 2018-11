The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine states that the deficit of the state budget in the first ten months of 2018 made UAH 4.8 billion.

Press service of the ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that the deficit of the general fund of the state budget made UAH 10.5 billion when the ceiling level for 2018 was set at UAH 57.4 billion.

In the first ten months of 2018, the revenue of the general fund of the state budget made UAH 673.2 billion, up UAH 105.1 billion (18.5%) year over year.

In the first ten months of 2018, the state budget revenue rose by 15.4% year over year to UAH 747.4 billion or 99.7% of the expected level.

The major reasons for falling short of the revenue target (UAH 2.4 billion) were the shortfall of: dividends on shares – UAH 9.7 billion, excise tax - UAH 6 billion, funds provided by the National Bank of Ukraine - UAH 5.9 billion, proceeds from sale of confiscated assets - UAH 4.5 billion, value added tax (VAT) from the import – UAH 0.7 billion, subsoil use rents – UAH 3.2 billion and import duty – UAH 1.2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Treasury Service states that in the first ten months of 2018, the state budget revenue target fell short of 2.3%.