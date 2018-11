Mezhyrichensk Mining And Concentration Complex And Valki Ilmenite Up Production Of Ilmentive Concentrate Twice

In the first nine months of 2018, the Mezhyrichensk Mining and Concentration Complex and the enterprise Valki Ilmenite (both in Zhytomyr region) incorporated in the Group DF holding company increased the production of ilmenite concentrate by 1.98 times or 53,000 tons year over year to 107,000 tons.

The press service of Group DF said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, in the first nine months of 2018, the production of ilmenite ore increased by 91% year over year to 2.1 million cubic meters.

“The two-fold increase in production clearly corresponds to our business plan. Despite the fact that Valki Ilmenite was forcibly stopped for more than a year, all our Ukrainian and foreign clients remained to cooperate with us and prolonged contracts. Therefore, we went as soon as possible to the required level of loading and ensured production volumes. As before, the plants primarily focused on fulfilling their obligations to Ukrainian consumers - more than 30% of the products were shipped to the Sumykhimprom enterprise. The remaining 70% of production was exported to European clients," reads a statement referring to the director of Valki Ilmenite Ivan Bodnar.

According to the statement, due to the growth of production indicators, the plants increased the average salary by 25%, which currently amounts to more than UAH 12,000, year over year.

Also, the statement reads that in the year to date, about 150 new jobs were created at Valki Ilmenite and the Mezhyrichensk Mining and Concentration Complex, and tax deductions from enterprises increased by almost 60% year over year and amounted to more than UAH 44 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2010 the Group DF holding company (Austria), owned by Ukrainian businessman Dmitry Firtash, launched the Mezhyrichensk Mining and Concentration Complex in Zhytomyr region.

Valki Ilmenite limited liability company was registered in 2001.

The enterprise specializes in the extraction and production of ilmenite concentrate, with a capacity of 65,000 tons per year.

Group DF is a diversified international group of companies with businesses in 11 countries in Europe and Asia.

The group is mainly engaged in nitrogen, titanium, gas businesses.

Businessman Dmitry Firtash is the founder and owner of Group DF.