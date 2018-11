Kyivmetrobud Offers Lowest Price In Tender For Extension Of Syretsko-Pecherskyi Subway Line To Vynohradar Resi

The Kyivmetrobud company offered the lowest price in the tender for extension of the Syretsko-Pecherskyi subway line from the Syrets subway station to the Vynohradar residential area in the Podilskyi district.

This is stated in information published in the ProZorro electronic public procurement system, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The expected cost of the project was UAH 5,993,482,614, but Kyivmetrobud offered to implement the project for UAH 5,981,268,736 while the Interbudmontazh company offered to implement it for UAH 5,988,481,000.

The route of the subway will pass through the Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, three companies applied to participate in the tender, which was organized by Kyivskyi Metropoliten, the municipal enterprise that operates the Kyiv subway system.

The Tunelbud company was not allowed to participate