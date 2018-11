First Macro-Financial Assistance Tranches From EU And IMF Will Arrive In Ukraine In Coming Weeks - Poroshenko

President Petro Poroshenko states that in the coming weeks, the European Union will allocate the first tranche worth EUR 500 million for Ukraine within the framework of its macro-financial assistance, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will allocate its first tranche.

The President of Ukraine said this to the press following his visit to the Republic of Finland where he took part in the summit of the European People's Party and met with a number of EU leaders, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In September, Ukraine and the European Commission signed a memorandum on macro-financial assistance for EUR 1 billion.

The EU said that the allocation of the new macro-financial assistance would not be possible before resumption of crediting by the IMF.

The macro-financial assistance of the EU will cover 2.5 years in case of the progress in fighting against corruption and be divided into two tranches.

In mid-October, Ukraine and the IMF agreed on new Stand by program.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF announced a visit of its expert to Kyiv on November 4-9.

The visit had to be dedicated to consultations as ATO the state budget for 2019.