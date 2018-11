The Cabinet of Ministers allocated land plots for the construction of a wind power station in the Chornobyl exclusion zone.

This is stated in the information on the government’s website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision concerns a permit for the development of a land management project at several plots in Ivankivskyi district of Kyiv region with a total area of ​​7 hectares for housing, construction and maintenance of buildings and structures for wind energy facilities.

"The government supported the proposal of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources to further develop the exclusion zone as a territory of changes and innovations. Today, the government gave the green light to develop wind energy in the Chornobyl zone. This is not only good news for potential investors, but also a continuation of our policy to increase the share alternative energy in the country's overall energy balance. For the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources it is important that renewable energy facilities do not require the constant presence of people and are absolutely safe for the environment," said the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Ostap Semerak.

He recalled that last year the government made a number of important decisions that simplified the procedure for conducting business in this territory.

“The exclusion zone has a high level of investment attractiveness. This is confirmed by investors from different countries of the world. They are willing to invest money here,” Semerak explained.

According to the statement, over two years, more than 60 applications were received from investors for allotment of land in the exclusion zone with the aim of implementing renewable energy projects.

These are both domestic companies and companies from Denmark, USA, China, Germany, France, Japan and Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 5, Solar Chernobyl LLC (Kyiv) opened a 1 MW solar power station on the territory of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

At the same time, after the implementation of this project, the company plans to implement solar energy projects in Chornobyl by another 99 MW.