International Workgroup Agrees Gradual Deployment Of UN Peacekeepers In Donbas, 30% Of Its Conditions

Ukraine's representative to the security subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Yevhen Marchuk, states that he also represents Ukraine in the international workgroup to agree parameters of deployment of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Donbas and notes that a compromise for almost 30% of respective decision was reached after the parties had agreed on the necessity for mission's gradual deployment.

He has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said that the parties have an agreement as to interim administrations in Donbas.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG has ruled out deployment of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Donbas before presidential and parliamentary elections in 2019.