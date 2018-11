On November 7, Ukraine and Germany signed a social security agreement and agreed to implement it.

The press service of the Ministry of Social Policy said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The subject of legal regulation of the agreement for Ukraine is obligatory state social insurance against industrial accidents and occupational diseases that caused disability, for the payment of pensions and other monetary assistance; obligatory state pension insurance," the statement reads.

The statement notes that the subject of regulation for Germany is accident insurance for the payment of pensions and other monetary assistance, pension insurance, additional insurance for workers of mining and metallurgical enterprises and provision for age for farmers.

The purpose of the conclusion of this agreement is the development of mutual cooperation in the field of social protection and the settlement of issues of social security of citizens of Ukraine and Germany.

The agreement on behalf of Ukraine was signed by the Minister of Social Policy Andrii Reva, on behalf of Germany - by the German Ambassador to Ukraine Ernst Reichel.

In the future, for the agreement to enter into force, it must be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada.

