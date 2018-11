Court Allows NACB To Withdraw Financial Documents In Case Upon Lutsenko's Unlawful Enrichment - Source

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) have been allowed to gain access to banking and other financial documents in case upon possible unlawful enrichment of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

According to the source, a court made over 20 decisions on NACB's access to the said documents.

The documents, in opinion of the source, have already exposed a number of peculiar facts within the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, Lutsenko resigned.

On October 30, 2017, the NACB launched a criminal proceeding upon Lutsenko's possible unlawful enrichment.