Deputy Commander of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo met with the servicemen of the ne

The Division General of the French Armed Forces Bernard Commins, who is currently the Deputy Commander of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in DR Congo, met with personnel of 18 separate helicopter detachment. Such a high level of the meeting can be explained objectively: the Ukrainian contingent submits directly to the Force Commander.

During the event, General highlighted the main challenges will be faced by the aviation unit in DR Congo: work in high mountains with extremely sharp changes of weather conditions, the necessity for daily interaction with foreign contingents - both land forces of the mission and crews of other aircraft, as well as night flights with the minimum necessary navigational equipment. The Deputy Commander noted that constant threat from illegal armed forces makes these challenges critical.

However, according to the General, Ukrainian contingent has been prowing for more than 6 years its ability to successfully operate in the most difficult conditions, and Ukrainians are often the force that ensures the success of the mission.

"On behalf of each country committed to the principles of the Mission, I want to thank your contingent. The emergence of Ukrainian helicopters at the most troubling points of DR Congo forces the militants to stop their illegal activities. Thanks to you, the bloodshed stops" - said the General.

The assistant commander of the 18th separate helicopter detachment on communications with mass media, 1st Lieutenant Andrii Ostapiuk.