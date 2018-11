Police Ask Court Not To Order Arrest Of Mriya Agricultural Holding Ex-Co-Owner Huta On Suspicion Of UAH-800-Mi

The National Police asked the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv not to order arrest of Mykola Huta, a former co-owner of the Mriya agricultural holding who is suspected of fraud involving UAH 800 million.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, a police investigator petitioned the court to free Huta on his own recognizance and not order his arrest.

"On November 6, 2018, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv received a request from an investigator from the Kyiv Police Department’s investigative unit to release Huta Mykola Ivanovych, who is suspected of committing a criminal offense under Section 4, Article 190 of the Ukrainian Penal Code (fraud), on his own recognizance," the statement said.

The court granted the petition and freed the suspect on his own recognizance.

The court emphasized that it does not have the right to impose a more stringent preventive measure than the one requested by prosecutors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Switzerland recently extradited Huta to Ukraine.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office has announced that the court has freed Huta on his own recognizance.