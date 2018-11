SETAM To Lower Price For Arrested Russian Nord Vessel By 10% And Put It For Sale Again

The Electronic Trading System of Arrested Property state-run enterprise (SETAM) intends to lower the price for the Russian Nord fishing vessel arrested in the Sea of Azov by 10% and put it for sale again.

The press service of the state-run enterprise announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The trading failed as no registered participant paid a guarantee fee for participation in the trading. According to the legislation, the vessel will subsequently be put for next auction with the price markdown," the statement reads.

The starting price for the vessel at the failed auction was UAH 1,626,181.

According to the trading rules, the lot will be put for sale again with the lower price.

At that, the price will be lowered following the evaluator's conclusion with the markdown not exceeding 10% from the value.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the trading for the arrested Russian Nord fishing vessel failed because of declining of bids of all bidders.