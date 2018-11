The head of the secretariat of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense, Tetiana Blystiv, has been dismissed for violating her oath as a state employee.

The committee’s chairman Serhii Pashynskyi (People’s Front parliamentary faction) announced this, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A November 1 decree dismissed Blystiv Tetiana Ivanivna from post of head of the secretariat for violating the oath of a civil servant," he said.

The committee has appointed Oksana Dmytriv to the post.

The Security Service of Ukraine recently began investigating Pashynskyi for issuing threats against Blystiv.

Blystiv accused Pashynskyi of threatening to kill her and her family members on July 4.

Blystiv filed a complaint against him at the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

The Prosecutor General's Office launched criminal proceedings and instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to investigate.

Pashynskyi denied threatening Blystiv and accused her of embezzling funds from the payroll fund for parliamentary aides.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered a forensic handwriting examination in the fraud case against Blystiv on September 8.