Lutsenko Asking Rada To Allow Stripping Of Parliamentary Immunity From, Detention And Arrest Of MP Berezkin

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko asks the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to allow stripping of parliamentary immunity from, detention and arrest of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Will parliamentary group, Stanyslav Berezkin.

Press secretary of Yurii Lutsenko, Larysa Sarhan, has written this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Berezkin denies his involvement and involvement of his family members in the embezzlement of Oschadbank's USD 20 million.

Daughter of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Will parliamentary group, Stanyslav Berezkin, Viktoriya Berezkina, who is suspected of being involved in embezzlement of USD 20 million allocated by Kyiv-based Oschadbank (Savings Bank) state-run bank, has escaped to Monaco.