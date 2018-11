Lutsenko Sends His Resignation Statement To Poroshenko

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko has sent his resignation statement to President Petro Poroshenko.

Press secretary of Yurii Lutsenko, Larysa Sarhan, has written this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She said that the statement had been sent on Wednesday.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on November 6, Lutsenko said he decided to resign.