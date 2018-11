Naftogaz Asking Court To Collect UAH 6.6 Billion Of Compensation From Cabinet

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company asks the Economic Court of Kyiv to collect UAH 6.6 million of compensation from the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

This follows from respective ruling of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In October 2018, Naftogaz appealed to the Economic Court of Kyiv against the Ukrainian Government demanding collection of a compensation for the damage done worth UAH 6,633.86 million.

In particular, due to the inactivity of the Cabinet of Ministers which lies in the fact that it failed to determine sources of financing and the method for determination of the compensation provided to natural gas market players, the company incurred the loss equal to the aforementioned amount.

On October 3, the court accepted the appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, 2018, the natural gas price for the population rose by 23% to UAH 8,548.92 per thousand cubic meters (before the price was UAH 6,985 per thousand cubic meters).

On October 19, the Cabinet of Ministers prolonged until November 1, 2018 the Executive Order 187 on levying special obligations on the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and regional gas distribution companies to supply natural gas at unchanged price to the population and municipal heating enterprises.