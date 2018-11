SACPO Not To Initiate Extension Of Ban On Omelian's Leaving Ukraine

Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelian states that the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) does not intend to initiate any extension of the ban on his leaving Ukraine.

Omelian has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the SACPO have completed investigating a criminal case against Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelian suspected of unlawful enrichment and declaring false information.

The court has arrested Omelian's property.

On September 14, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to pick a measure of restraint in a form of a bail worth UAH 5 million for Omelian and released him on bail of Youth and Sports Minister Ihor Zhdanov and member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction, Fedir Bendiuzhenko.