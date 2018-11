President Petro Poroshenko has signed the law on resumption of criminal responsibility for illegal crossing of the state border.

This follows from the data posted on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, Article 331 is now returned into the Penal Code of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Parliament withdrew it from the Code in 2004.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, the Verkhovna Rada resumed criminal responsibility for illegal crossing of the state border.