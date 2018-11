Poroshenko Signs Law To Allow Bartholomew I To Permanently Use St Andrew's Church In Kyiv

President Petro Poroshenko has signed the law to pass the St Andrew's Church in Kyiv into permanent use by Bartholomew I of Constantinople.

This follows from the official website of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports

According to the document, the St Andrew's Church should be used in compliance with the legislation on protection of cultural legacy.

The law will take effect on November 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, the Verkhovna Rada decided to allow Bartholomew I of Constantinople to permanently use the St Andrew's Church in Kyiv.