Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko Convicted In Russia Transferred To Penal Establishment In Kirov Oblast

Ukrainian journalist Roman Suschenko convicted in the Russian Federation has been transferred to a penal establishment in Kirov oblast.

Mark Feygin, journalist's public attorney, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The same has also been confirmed by Suschenko's sister, Yuliya.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation upheld Suschenko's sentence to 12 years in prison.