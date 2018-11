ECHR Declares Ukrainian Authorities Guilty Of Havoc Of Roma Settlement In Odesa Region In 2002, Obliges To Pay EUR 11,000 To Each Of 12 Victim Romas 17:21

Rada Establishes Interim Commission Of Inquiry To Investigate Assaults On Handziuk And Other Activists 17:13

Defense Ministry Intelligence: Militants Force Servicemen To Vote In DPR And LPR Elections On November 11 17:06

MP Berezkin's Daughter Suspected Of Being Involved In Embezzlement Of Oschadbank's USD 20 Million Seeking Shelter In Monaco - Source 16:59

Investigators Suspecting 12 Persons Of Ordering Handziuk's Assassination - PGO 16:56

Lutsenko Decides To Resign 16:53

Justice Ministry Procures Legal Services Worth UAH 2.3 Million To Take Part In Consideration Of Ukraine's Appeal Against Russia At ECHR 16:48

NACB, SACPO Complete Investigating Case Against Omelian 16:38

Naftogaz Claims To Gazprom Exceed USD 12 Billion - Naftogaz Executive Director Vitrenko 16:34