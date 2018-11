Rada Establishes Interim Commission Of Inquiry To Investigate Assaults On Handziuk And Other Activists

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has established an interim commission of inquiry to investigate assaults on acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist Kateryna Handziuk and other activists.

A total of 259 parliamentary members backed respective draft resolution 9262, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the commission will investigate evidence regarding the assaults on Handziuk and other public activists.

The commission is authorized to verify evidence, collect information and initiate bringing of persons to responsibility.

Chairperson of the commission is non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament Boryslav Bereza, deputy chairperson is member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction Serhii Alekseev.

The commission members are MPs Yurii Buhlak, Valerii Karpuntsov, Mustafa Nayem, Maksym Savrasov and Vasyl Yanytskyi (members of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction); Ihor Alekseev, Serhii Vysotskyi and Anton Heraschenko (members of the People's Front parliamentary faction); Yurii Pavlenko and Dmytro Shpenov (members of the Opposition bloc parliamentary faction); Olena Sotnyk (Samopomich Association), Ihor Lutsenko (Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association parliamentary faction), Andrii Shypko (Vidrodzhennia Party parliamentary group), Yevhen Rybchynskyi (People's Will parliamentary group), Ostap Yednak (non-affiliated member), Ihor Mosiichuk (parliamentary faction of the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko) and Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson, Iryna Heraschenko.

The commission is established for the period of three months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine decided to hear the leadership of the National Police, Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) as to results of the investigation into the assaults on public activists.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy calls for hearing information from law enforcers on Tuesday regarding the investigation into the assassination of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has observed a moment of silence in memory of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

A member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Mykola Palamarchuk, has denied his involvement in the assassination of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

On Monday, some media reported that Palamarchuk's staff assistant, Ihor Pavlovskyi, is involved in the case upon the assassination of Handziuk.

According to the report, he allegedly handed the money over to the organizers of the assault on the activist.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) promises to detain the paymaster of the Handziuk's assassination.

On July 31, some unknown persons splashed hydrochloric acid into Handziuk's face in downtown Kherson.

On November 4, she died in a hospital.