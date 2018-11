The Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate states that militants force servicemen to vote in the so-called elections in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic on November 11.

The Ministry of Defense’s spokesperson Dmytro Hutsuliak announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to intelligence data, there is a threat of low voter turnout in the elections.

"Therefore, on November 5 the process of early compulsory involvement in voting of the personnel of the majority of units of the Russian occupation forces started. Commanders are obliged to ensure that 100% of the personnel and civilians who can vote will participate in the voting," he said.

According to him, in the case of refusal of citizens and the military to come and vote, they will suffer serious punishment from the occupants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German Chancellor Angela Merkel believes that the elections that are scheduled to be held in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic on November 11 are inconsistent with the Minsk agreements.