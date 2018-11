MP Berezkin's Daughter Suspected Of Being Involved In Embezzlement Of Oschadbank's USD 20 Million Seeking Shel

Daughter of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Will parliamentary group, Stanyslav Berezkin, Viktoriya Berezkina, who is suspected of being involved in embezzlement of USD 20 million allocated by Kyiv-based Oschadbank (Savings Bank) state-run bank, has escaped to Monaco.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

"We have found out that she flew to Monaco," he said

According to the source, Viktoriya escaped on the day when six suspects including MP's son were detained.

Therefore, law enforcers intend to put Berezkina on the wanted list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Berezkin denies his involvement and involvement of his family in embezzlement of USD 20 million.