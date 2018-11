Investigators suspect 12 persons of ordering the assassination of Kateryna Handziuk, the acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko said this at the plenary meeting of the Ukrainian Parliament on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko does not consider the assassination of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk, to be solved and calls on law enforcers to thoroughly investigate the case and on the politicians not to gamble on the topic.

Poroshenko called reasonable the demands of the civil society to ensure transparency and efficiency of the investigation.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy calls for hearing information from law enforcers on Tuesday regarding the investigation into the assassination of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has observed a moment of silence in memory of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

A member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Mykola Palamarchuk, has denied his involvement in the assassination of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

On Monday, some media reported that Palamarchuk's staff assistant, Ihor Pavlovskyi, is involved in the case upon the assassination of Handziuk.

According to the report, he allegedly handed the money over to the organizers of the assault on the activist.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) promises to detain the paymaster of the Handziuk's assassination.

On July 31, some unknown persons splashed hydrochloric acid into Handziuk's face in downtown Kherson.

On November 4, she died in a hospital.