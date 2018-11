Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko has decided to resign.

He announced that from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to assure those who doubt that I am not clinging to power, today I am resigning and you here at the Parliament will have to consider this. Please do it this week," he said.

Lutsenko accused activists of a media leak within the case upon the assassination of anticorruption activist Kateryna Handziuk.

"The organizers of that interim investigation commission do not need any result. They need publicity moves to struggle for the power… You decide, whether it will be Mustafa Nayem to orchestrate the investigation and find the guilty from the TV screens, or it will be law enforcement bodies to do this," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, investigators suspect 12 persons of ordering the Handziuk's assassination.