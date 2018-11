Justice Ministry Procures Legal Services Worth UAH 2.3 Million To Take Part In Consideration Of Ukraine's Appe

The Justice Ministry of Ukraine has procured legal services of British Lawyer Ben Emmerson worth UAH 2.3 million to take part in consideration of a Ukraine's appeal against the Russian Federation at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

This follows from the tender documentation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in 2017, the Justice Ministry already involved Emmerson to participation in the case Ukraine Against Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the ministry procured Emmerson's services for EUR 140,000.

The Justice Ministry of Ukraine has procured services of lawyers for UAH 5.3 million for hearing at the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland of a case upon removing the arrest from EUR 15 million in financial guarantees of Ukraine for holding Eurovision 2017 then arrested on the demand of EuroNews TV channel.

In particular, the Justice Ministry has decided to attract Jacquemoud & Stanislas (Switzerland) to protect Ukraine's interests in the said case.

The cost of the contract amounts to USD 182,000 (UAH 5.3 million).