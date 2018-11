The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) have completed investigating a criminal case against Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelian suspected of unlawful enrichment and declaring false information.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the court has arrested Omelian's property.

On September 14, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to pick a measure of restraint in a form of a bail worth UAH 5 million for Omelian and released him on bail of Youth and Sports Minister Ihor Zhdanov and member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction, Fedir Bendiuzhenko.