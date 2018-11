Prosecutor's Office Decides To Classify All Courts' Rulings Within Case On Explosion At Ministry Of Defense's

The prosecutor's office has decided to classify all courts' rulings within the case upon the explosions at the ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine near the population center of Ichnia (Chernihiv region).

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from respective reply of the military prosecutor's office.

Therefore, the general public has no access to all earlier published courts' rulings within the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the fire at the Ministry of Defense’s ammunition depot near Ichnia (Chernihiv region) has been extinguished.

According to the statement, automobile and railway traffic in the Ichnia district was being restored from 06:00 p.m. on Wednesday, allowing residents to return to their homes.

Schoolchildren will return to school on October 29 after their holidays.

The Chernihiv region’s acting Governor Yulia Sviridenko, who is in charge of the emergency response, signed the relevant decree.

The airspace within a radius of 30 kilometers from the site will be opened from 03:00 a.m. on October 25.

Fire and explosions began at the Ministry of Defense’s ammunition depot near Ichnia on October 9.

The fire was localized on October 23.