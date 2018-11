Police Hands Over All Materials On Activist Handziuk Murder Case To SBU

The police handed over all the materials on the case of the murder of the acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and an anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The police carried out all the necessary investigative actions within their powers and by decision of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, which was taken today, on October 5, transferred the case to the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine,” the statement reads.

It is reported that the police questioned 367 people as witnesses, ordered 21 inspections, conducted 9 searches, 4 investigative experiments, 26 examinations, 100 secret investigations into 31 people.

The investigation was also completed in respect of 5 suspects in the organization and commission of a crime.

Currently, the SBU is establish customers of the Handziuk murder.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 4, it became known that Kateryna Handziuk died in hospital.