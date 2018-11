NACB Summons Ex-MP Martynenko For Interrogation For November 28

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has summoned former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction, Mykola Martynenko, for an interrogation as a witness for November 28.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the NACB.

The NACB plans to question Martynenko under respective request of the Czech prosecutor's office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 27, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv started hearings within a criminal proceeding against Martynenko.