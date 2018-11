The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested former head of the Appeal Court of Crimea Valerii Chernobuk suspected of high treason for the period of two months.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from Press secretary of Yurii Lutsenko, Larysa Sarhan.

She said respective ruling was passed by the court on Monday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian law enforcers detained former head of the appeal court of Crimea Valerii Chernobuk suspected of high treason in Kyiv.

In August 2016, the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) approved dismissal of Valerii Chernobuk as a judge of the Appeal Court of Dnipropetrovsk region for violation of oath in the post of the head of the Appeal Court of Crimea.

In March 2014, Chernobuk supported Crimea's annexation by the Russian Federation.