UkrGasVydobuvannya Cancels Tender For Procurement Of Pipes For UAH 242 Million In Absence Of Bids

The UkrGasVydobuvannya state-owned public joint-stock company, the largest Ukrainian gas-producing company, has cancelled the tender for procurement of pipes for UAH 242 million in absence of bids.

This follows from the data posted in the ProZorro procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UkrGasVydobuvannya invited a tender for procurement of pipes for UAH 242 million.

In particular, the company intends to procure 300 drill pipes.

The bids are accepted until November 2.

In 2017, UkrGasVydobuvannya boosted its net profit 2.6 times or by UAH 18,552.909 million to UAH 30,472.509 million year over year.

In 2017, the net revenue of the company from the sale of products and services amounted to UAH 75,092.221 million, 36.4% or UAH 20,051.075 million more year over year.

UkrGasVydobuvannya, in which the state owns 100-percent stake, is Ukraine's major gas producer; under the law it must sell the entire amount of produced gas to the national joint-stock company Naftogaz of Ukraine for the household needs.