Ukraine has beforehand redeemed its eurobonds for USD 725 million.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the securities were redeemed at the expense of eurobonds placed for USD 2 billion late in October.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in October, Ukraine placed eurobonds for USD 2 billion.

The organizers of the eurobond issue were BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.