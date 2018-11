The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has improved the outlook for the Ukraine's gross domestic product growth from 3% to 3.5% for 2018.

This follows from respective data provided by the EBRD, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In its latest report entitled Regional Economic Prospects, the EBRD noted that adoption and implementation of the new stand-by agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would allow satisfaction of Ukraine's needs in external financing in the short term and would support macroeconomic stability during parliamentary and presidential elections in Ukraine in 2019.

The EBRD expects the economic growth of Ukraine to be 3.5% in 2018 and 3% in 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine has retained its outlook for the GDP growth at 3.4% for 2018.

The IMF has improved its outlook for the Ukraine's GDP growth for 2018 from 3.2% to 3.5%.