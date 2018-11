Freedom House, an international non-governmental organization, claims that the Ukrainian government blocked more than 200 sites from June 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018.

This was reported in the review of the organization's report Freedom on the Net 2018, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that more and more bills contain provisions on blocking sites for national security reasons, often without the need of a court decision.

At the same time, according to the report, Russian media resources remain popular due to the widespread use of virtual private networks (VPN), which allow to bypass the ban.

Besides, the document mentioned the “raids” of law enforcement officers to the offices of the Internet publications Strana and Vesti.

It is emphasized that the decrease in the level of freedom on the Internet is a global trend.

"An increasing number of governments are adopting laws that restrict online media in the name of fighting with "fake news" and also increase the level of oversight of users, gaining unlimited access to their data," the report says.

It is noted that the armed conflict and the information war with Russia pose a threat to the freedom of the Internet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, Freedom House announced a possible increase in censorship in the Ukrainian segment of the Internet.