The Russian Federation has imposed sanctions against EastOne international investment and consulting group, which controls Dnipro-based Interpipe holding, and Ferrexpo plc (United Kingdom), which controls Komsomolsk-based Poltava Mining and Horishni Plavni-based Yeristovo Mining (both Poltava Region).

Respective Executive Order of the Russian Government 1300 dated November 1, 2018 was posted on its official website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the sanctions are imposed against United Mining and Chemical Company and the enterprises it includes, in particular, Irshansk mining and concentration combine (Zhytomyr region), Vilnohirsk mining and metallurgical combine (Dnipropetrovsk region); Kryvyi Rih Iron Ore Factory (Dnipropetrovsk region), Pokrovskyi ore mining and enrichment plant (GOK) and Marhanets GOK (both based in Dnipropetrovsk region), Valki Ilmenite limited liability company; Mezhyrichensk Mining and Concentration Complex; and Toledo Mining (the United Kingdom) owned by businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

At the same time, no sanctions were imposed against Metinvest group.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation has imposed sanctions against 322 individuals and 68 legal entities from Ukraine.

The sanctions envision freezing of non-cash funds, uncertified securities, and property in the territory of Russia and a ban on transfer of funds abroad from Russia.

The Russian Federation has imposed sanctions against Kyiv-based INGO Ukraine insurance private joint-stock company and Kyiv-based Bank Credit Dnepr public joint-stock company.

The Russian Federation has imposed sanctions against one of the largest poultry meat producers Kyiv-based Mironivsky Hliboproduct, Ukrspyrt state spirit and alcoholic beverages industry concern, State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU), one of Ukraine's largest agricultural enterprises Mykolayiv-based Nibulon, and one of the largest Ukrainian oil-bearing crop market operators Kernel Holding.