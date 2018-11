Russia Imposes Sanctions Against Pinchuk, Zhevaho, Hryhoryshyn And Number Of Other Ukrainian Businessmen

The Russian Federation has imposed sanctions against businessmen Viktor Pinchuk, Kostiantyn Hryhoryshyn and non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament / businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

Respective Executive Order of the Russian Government 1300 dated November 1, 2018 was posted on its official website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Russia imposed sanctions against 322 individuals and 68 legal entities from Ukraine.

The sanctions envision freezing of non-cash funds, uncertified securities, and property in the territory of Russia and a ban on transfer of funds abroad from Russia.

Besides, the sanctions affect Viktor Pinchuk's EastOne holding company, Bank Credit Dnepr, StarLightMedia group.

At the same time, the Interpipe holding that exports pipes to Russia did not face any sanctions.

Zhevaho's assets that are now subjected to the sanctions are Ferrexpo plc (United Kingdom), which controls Komsomolsk-based Poltava Mining and Horishni Plavni-based Yeristovo Mining (both Poltava Region), and AutoKrAZ PrJSC.

A number of other Ukrainian businessmen have also faced the Russian sanctions.

In particular, they are owners of the Epicenter building materials supermarkets network Oleksandr and Halyna Herehas; owner of one of Ukraine's largest agricultural enterprises Mykolayiv-based Nibulon, Oleksii Vadturskyi; Kernel company founder Andrii Verevskyi; member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Vidrodzhennia Party parliamentary group / Zaria football club president, Yevhen Heller; owner of the largest pharmaceutical producer Farmak, Filia Zhebrivska; Darnytsia pharmaceutical company owner / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of Petro Poroshenko Bloc, Hlib Zahorii; owner of the Burisma gas-producing company, Mykola Zlochevskyi; co-owner of the Continuum group / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Will parliamentary group, stepan Ivakhiv; businessman / ex-deputy chairperson of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Hennadii Korban; Dnipro City Mayor Borys Filatov; founder of the Persha Pryvatna Brovarnia brewery, Roman Matsola; Fozzy Group owner, Vadym Kostelman; development from Kharkiv, Pavlo Fuks; Smart-Holding director general, Oleksii Petrin; Kyiv ex-city mayor / businessman Leonid Chernovetskyi and his son Stepan Chernovetskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, The Russian Federation has imposed sanctions against Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy; Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov; Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Turchynov; Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party Yuliya Tymoshenko; and Oleksii Poroshenko, son of President Petro Poroshenko / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction.

Besides, the sanctions are imposed against 12 incumbent ministers: Avakov; Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak; Education and Science Minister of Ukraine Liliya Hrynevych; Minister of Culture of Ukraine Yevhen Nyschuk; Minister of Information Policy Yurii Stets; Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsyntsadze; Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vadym Chernysh; Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Viacheslav Kyrylenko; Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelian; Environment and Natural Resources Minister of Ukraine Ostap Semerak; Minister of Agricultural Policy and Food Taras Kutovyi; and Acting Health Minister of Ukraine Uliyana Suprun.

Besides, Russia imposed sanctions against former prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

At the same time, President Petro Poroshenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin are not subjected to any sanctions.

The sanctions are also imposed against Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Sviatoslav Tseholko, Presidential Administration Head Ihor Rainin and his deputies Vitalii Kovalchuk, Kostiantyn Yeliseev, Valerii Kondratiuk, Oleksii Filatov and dismissed Dmytro Shymkiv.

Besides, the sanctions touch Parubiy's deputies Iryna Heraschenko and Oksana Syroyid as well as chairpersons of the most of the parliamentary factions and groups: Chairperson of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction Artur Herasymov; Chairperson of the People's Front faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Maksym Burbak, chairperson of the Samopomich Association faction Oleh Bereziuk, Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleh Liashko, and chairperson of People's Will parliamentary group Yaroslav Moskalenko.

Besides, Russia imposed sanctions against Turchynov's deputies: Oleh Hladkovskyi and Mykhailo Koval; Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko, General Staff Head Viktor Muzhenko, and Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak.

The sanction list also includes Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine Andrii Kobolev, a number of Constitutional Court judges, chairperson of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance Volodymyr Viatrovych and Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Valerii Chalyi.