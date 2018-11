The Russian Federation has imposed sanctions against one of the largest poultry meat producers Kyiv-based Mironivsky Hliboproduct, Ukrspyrt state spirit and alcoholic beverages industry concern, State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU), one of Ukraine's largest agricultural enterprises Mykolayiv-based Nibulon, and one of the largest Ukrainian oil-bearing crop market operators Kernel Holding.

Respective Executive Order of the Russian Government 1300 dated November 1, 2018 was posted on its official website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the sanctions are imposed against Vyshneve-based Fozzy Group commercial and industrial corporation (Kyiv region); Kamiyanske-based DniproAzot enterprise (Dnipropetrovsk region), a large producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers; Rivneazot, a large producer of mineral fertilizers, which is part of the Ostchem holding that incorporates nitrogen enterprises of Group DF; and Mykolayiv-based Nika-Tera sea special port, part of the port business of Group DF.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation has imposed sanctions against 322 individuals and 68 legal entities from Ukraine.

The sanctions envision freezing of non-cash funds, uncertified securities, and property in the territory of Russia and a ban on transfer of funds abroad from Russia.

The Russian Federation has imposed sanctions against Kyiv-based INGO Ukraine insurance private joint-stock company and Kyiv-based Bank Credit Dnepr public joint-stock company.